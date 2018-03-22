Los empleados de Amazon en San Fernando secundan "masivamente" la segunda jornada de huelga, según UGT

UGT asegura que la huelga de este jueves convocada por el Comité de Empresa de Amazon en su centro logístico de San Fernando de Henares está teniendo un seguimiento "masivo".
El sindicato ha destacado la "alta" participación de los trabajadores contratados por ETT, que "está siendo mejor" que en el día de ayer. A las 12.00 horas los trabajadores se han vuelto a concentrar a las puertas del centro. Con los datos del tercer turno de trabajo, se realizará un balance final de la convocatoria de estas dos jornadas de huelga en Amazon.
UGT considera que, "más allá de las maniobras de la dirección para minimizar el éxito de la huelga de cara a la opinión pública", la dirección de Amazon debe "reflexionar sobre la necesidad de establecer un diálogo y negociación constructiva". "Una negociación que atienda las demandas de los trabajadores y trabajadoras de la plantilla", apostillan.
Para el sindicato, la vía de la negociación, "frente al de la imposición unilateral", es el "camino correcto" para resolver el conflicto laboral y, en este sentido, hacen "un llamamiento a la dirección de la empresa para que se siente en la mesa de negociación con los representantes sindicales de los trabajadores".
