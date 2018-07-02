Público
La tarifa eléctrica La factura de la luz sigue su escalada en junio y ya es la más cara en lo que va de año

Facua reclama a Pedro Sánchez, que intervenga las tarifas del sector eléctrico para "acabar con la especulación y las injustificadamente altas tarifas eléctricas que sufren los usuarios en España".

Contadores de luz. EFE/Archivo

La organización de consumidores Facua denuncia este lunes que el mes de junio finalizó con la factura de la luz más cara en lo que va de año.

En concreto, calcula que entre el 1 y el 29 de junio el recibo del usuario medio con las tarifas semirreguladas PVPC (Precio Voluntario para el Pequeño Consumidor) subió un 1,8%, lo que supone 1,37 euros más que el mes anterior.

Así, argumenta Facua, la factura para un usuario con un consumo de 366 kilovatios hora (kWh )mensuales y 4,4 kilovatios (kW) de potencia contratada se situó en 76,71 euros, impuestos indirectos incluidos,, frente a los 75,34 euros de mayo.

En abril, el mismo recibo se situó en 69,94 euros (subió un 0,7%), en marzo en 69,46 euros (bajó un 9%), en febrero en 76,32 euros (subió un 2%) y en enero en 74,81 euros (bajó un 6,1%).

Facua reclama al nuevo presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que asuma las reivindicaciones de la sociedad civil e intervenga las tarifas del sector eléctrico para "acabar con la especulación y las injustificadamente altas tarifas eléctricas que sufren los usuarios en España".

Entre otras medidas, la organización de consumidores aboga por la aprobación de una tarifa asequible, regulada por el Gobierno, a la que puedan acogerse todos los consumidores domésticos en su primera residencia.

