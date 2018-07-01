Público
Estados Unidos Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, la joven latina que ha revolucionado a los demócratas de EEUU

La política se impuso en las primarias a Joseph Crowley, un poderoso congresista demócrata de 56 años que ocupaba su escaño desde 1999. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez durante un acto del Orgullo del Bronx./REUTERS

Las elecciones primarias de Nueva York se cerraron con sorpresa. Una latina de ideología progresista y de tan sólo 28 años se impuso al poderoso congresista demócrata Joseph Crowley, de 56 años, que ocupaba su escaño desde 1999.

Su nombre es Alexia Ocasio-Cortez y todo apunta a que viene a revolucionar la política estadounidense, precisamente manchada durante los últimos meses por las medidas racistas de Trump contra los migrantes latinos.

"La comunidad está lista para un movimiento de justicia social y económica", afirmó Ocasio Cortez en declaraciones a los periodistas después de que los datos sobre el escrutinio confirmaran su victoria en la elección interna demócrata.

"Este es el comienzo de un movimiento", tuiteó Ocasio Cortez poco después de conocer su victoria.

Ocasio Cortez, graduada en Relaciones Internacionales y Economía por la Universidad de Boston, protagonizó una campaña limitada de recursos, con una plataforma socialista que reivindicaba la atención de salud universal para los jubilados y estudios universitarios gratuitos.

En los comicios del martes estaban en juego los candidatos de nueve distritos de la Cámara de Representantes. Sólo en uno de ellos, el once, había primarias republicanas, y en el resto había una prueba electoral entre los demócratas.

Hasta el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se hizo eco de esta interna demócrata que ganó Ocasio-Cortez, pero no tanto para ensalzar la victoria de ésta, sino para destacar la derrota de Crowley.

"Nadie se lo esperaba. Quizás debería haber sido más amable y más respetuoso hacia su presidente", tuiteó Trump.

