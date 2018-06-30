El Gobierno presidido por Donald Trump planea ahora alargar la detención de familias de migrantes indocumentadas durante meses, en lugar de dejarlas en libertad, según documentos judiciales presentados este viernes.
"El Gobierno no separará a las familias, sino que las mantendrá unidas mientras se tramiten los procedimientos de inmigración, cuando sean detenidos en o entre los puertos de entrada", defendieron los abogados del Departamento de Justicia.
Estos trámites pueden alargarse durante meses e incluso años, un tiempo durante el cual hasta ahora las familias quedaban en libertad gracias a la práctica de "catch and release" ("atrapar y liberar"), con la que Trump quiere acabar.
Es por eso que el presidente implementó la "tolerancia cero" con la que separaba a las familias imputando delitos migratorios a los padres para enviarlos a la cárcel mientras recluía a los niños en albergues.
Sin embargo, Trump suspendió su política de "tolerancia cero" tras separar a unos 2.500 menores de sus padres por el inmenso rechazo que generó nacional e internacionalmente.
Además, la Justicia ordenó reunificar a los niños con los padres, por lo que el Gobierno debe poner a las familias en libertad en virtud del acuerdo 'Flores' de 1997, que no permite la detención de menores por más de 20 días.
Es este acuerdo 'Flores' el que Trump quiere modificar ahora para poder mantener detenidas a las familias indefinidamente mientras se resuelven sus procesos judiciales migratorios y su posible deportación.
El documento presentado por el Gobierno ante un tribunal federal de California no explicita que vaya a detener a las familias más de 20 días, sino "mientras se tramiten los procesos de inmigración".
Mientras dura el litigio, el Gobierno ha pedido al Pentágono que habilite bases militares o campamentos provisionales con una capacidad total de 12.000 personas para acoger a familias de inmigrantes.
