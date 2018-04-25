La directora de Comunicación de Vueling, Ana Fernández, ha asegurado hoy que la compañía negociará mejoras en las condiciones de los pilotos, que hoy han hecho huelga por primera vez en la historia de la aerolínea: "Tenemos que sentarnos".
"En los temas que creemos que son importantes para el colectivo, como temas económicos o de programación, estamos trabajando con ellos y ofreciendo mejoras", ha señalado Fernández.
La primera de las cuatro jornadas de huelga convocadas por los pilotos de Vueling transcurren sin incidencias, pese a que se han tenido que cancelar 122 vuelos, el 14 % del total programado por la aerolínea.
El 90 % de los pasajeros afectados se han reubicado en otros vuelos y la mayor parte viajarán hoy mismo, con lo que se han evitado escenas de colas y enfados en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat, donde la compañía tiene su base.
A lo largo de la mañana, la presencia de pasajeros que han acudido al aeropuerto barcelonés y una vez allí han descubierto que su vuelo se había cancelado ha sido anecdótica.
Fernández ha señalado que en las próximas horas se empezará a avisar a los pasajeros que puedan estar afectados por los parones de la semana que viene, así como de las opciones de reubicación, para que puedan organizarse con suficiente antelación. EFE
