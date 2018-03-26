La petrolera saudí Aramco aplaza su colocación en Bolsa a 2019

La salida a Bolsa de Saudi Aramco, que previsiblemente supondrá la mayor OPV de la historia, difícilmente se llevará a cabo en el presente ejercicio, según informa el diario Financial Times, señalando que Londres mantiene aún bastantes posibilidades de acoger el salto al parqué del coloso petrolero saudí, que podría producirse en 2019 y cuyo valor podría llegar a rondar los 2 billones de dólares (1,6 billones de euros).
Arabia Saudí pretende colocar en el mercado un 5% del mayor productor mundial de crudo como parte de las reformas económicas acometidas por Mohammed bin Salman, el príncipe heredero.
Funcionarios británicos, consultados por Financial Times, indicaron que en caso de que finalmente Arabia Saudí se decida por que Aramco cotice internacionalmente también se llevará a cabo al mismo tiempo una salida a Bolsa en el mercado doméstico saudí.
"Una persona cercana a las conversaciones indicó que podría producirse en el primer o segundo trimestre de 2019", señala el rotativo, señalando que Londres, Nueva York y Hong Kong son las bolsas favoritas para el debut bursátil internacional de Aramco.
