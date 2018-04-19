La pugna entre Enel e Iberdrola por la brasileña Eletropaulo podría atraer más ofertas

La lucha por hacerse con el control de Eletropaulo podría vivir nuevos capítulos ante el fuerte apetito existente por la eléctrica brasileña después de recibir propuestas de compra de la filial de Iberdrola, Neoenergia, del grupo italiano Enel y de la local Energisa, dijeron el miércoles a Reuters fuentes con conocimiento de la situación.
En juego está el liderazgo del mayor mercado de energía de Latinoamérica, ya que cualquiera de estas tres compañías podría llegar a ocupar el primer puesto en el sector de distribución eléctrica brasileño si tiene éxito en la compra de Eletropaulo, que opera en la región de mayores ingresos del país.
"La sensación es que la pugna está bastante marcada. En mi opinión la competición no ha terminado", dijo una de las fuentes, que apuesta por que Enel y Neoenergia seguirán batallando por Eletropaulo.
La empresa CPFL Energia, de la china State Grid, ha contratado a bancos para estudiar la posibilidad de una oferta, aunque en este momento lo más probable es que el grupo se quede fuera del juego, dijo una segunda fuente próxima a las conversaciones. "Lo están mirando ... pero el precio se ha puesto muy agresivo", dijo esta fuente.
Fachada de la empresa energética Neoenergía, filial de Iberdrola, en Río de Janeiro (Brasil). EFE / Marcelo Sayão
CPFL es la actual líder del sector de distribución del país y opera principalmente en el interior de São Paulo, algo que los expertos apuntan como un factor que podría generar sinergias importantes con una eventual compra de Eletropaulo.
El consejo de administración de Neoenergia tenía ya previsto reunirse este viernes para tratar la oferta inicial por Eletropaulo. Según una fuente, la dirección de la eléctrica ha recomendado la aprobación de la oferta, aunque ahora también podría tratarse la presentación de una nueva.
Energisa dijo que seguirá los movimientos del mercado sobre la compra de Eletropaulo, añadió que su oferta se basó en un análisis riguroso de la empresa.
Enel ha hecho una oferta por el total de Eletropaulo a 28 reales por acción, con un desembolso total que podría llegar a los 5.700 millones de reales. La oferta de Neoenergia es de 25,51 reales por acción y la compra eventual de todo el negocio supondría casi 6.000 millones de reales. Energisa había ofrecido 19,38 reales por título y aportar más de 1.000 millones a la empresa, lo que sumaría 4.200 millones de reales.
Los principales accionistas de Eletropaulo son el holding industrial del Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDESPar) y la estadounidense AES, con participaciones del 19% y el 17%, respectivamente.
