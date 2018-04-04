La reunión de los jefes de Siemens e Iberdrola no resuelve su conflicto sobre Gamesa

Una reunión entre los máximos ejecutivos de Iberdrola y Siemens para acercar posturas en el contencioso abierto sobre la gestión del fabricante de aerogeneradores Siemens Gamesa acabó el miércoles sin resultado satisfactorio para la eléctrica, dijo a Reuters una fuente con conocimiento de la situación.
"No hemos visto un compromiso por parte de Siemens para arreglar las cosas", dijo la fuente tras el encuentro celebrado en Madrid entre el presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, y el presidente y consejero delegado de Siemens, Joe Kaeser.
"Actualmente, no se están cumpliendo los criterios por los que la CNMV aprobó la fusión sin obligar a Siemens a lanzar una opa por el 100 por cien de Gamesa", agregó la fuente, que dijo que Iberdrola asegurará seguirá exigiendo una mayor transparencia en la dirección del fabricante eólico y garantías sobre su españolidad.
Previamente, el jefe de Siemens había señalado en una nota de prensa que seguiría manteniendo un diálogo abierto con Iberdrola y que había trasladado a Galán que el objetivo de la alemana era que el futuro de Siemens Gamesa estuviera en España. "Iberdrola es tanto un cliente muy valorado como un importante accionista de Siemens Gamesa. Somos socios a largo plazo en muchos sentidos", dijo Joe Kaeser.
Kaeser reconoció explícitamente que el primer año de la fusión no fue como habían previsto y entendió el malestar de algunos accionistas. "Aunque fue principalmente por motivos de mercado, también hubo algunos asuntos internos", dijo.
El mes pasado, los dos principales accionistas escenificaron su enfrentamiento en la junta de Siemens Gamesa, en cuyo orden del día Iberdrola incluyó dos puntos adicionales que fueron rechazados por Siemens al hacer valer Siemens su participación del 59% (la eléctrica vasca tiene un 8%).
Antes de la asamblea, ambos grupos ya mantenían una agria disputa en el seno de Siemens Gamesa, que ha visto caer su precio en bolsa un 35% desde que se hiciera efectiva la fusión entre la antigua Gamesa y el negocio renovable de Siemens.
