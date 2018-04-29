Sainsbury's y Asda se unen para crear el mayor grupo de supermercados británico

Sainsbury's y Asda, la filial británica de Walmart, han acordaron una fusión de 13.300 millones de libras (unos 15.000 millones de euros) para crear el mayor grupo de supermercados de Reino Unido por cuota de mercado, por delante del actual líder Tesco.
Según datos recogidos por la cadena BBC, en el segmento de alimentación en Reino Unido los supermercados Tesco cuentan con una cuota del 25%, mientras Sainsbury tiene un 13,8% y Asda el 12,9%.
Con esta integración, Walmart, el grupo de distribución más grande del mundo, tendrá el 42% del capital del grupo resultante y recibirá 2.975 millones de libras (unos 3.400 millones de euros), valorando Asda en unos 7.300 millones de libras (unos 8.300 millones de euros). Sainsbury's capitalizaba 6.000 millones de libras (6.825 millones de euros) al cierre del pasado viernes en la Bolsa de Londres.
El grupo ampliado podría competir mejor contra las cadenas de descuento alemanas Aldi y Lidl, cuya cuota de mercado ha crecido rápidamente en Reino Unido.
El acuerdo generará sinergias de al menos 500 millones de libras, dijo Sainsbury's, y permitirá descuentos de alrededor del 10 por ciento en muchos productos.
La unión de la segunda y tercera cadena de supermercados en Reino Unido, con ingresos combinados de 51.000 millones de libras (58.00 millones de euros), reducirá los costes y mejorará el poder adquisitivo, pero podría enfrentarse a importantes obstáculos regulatorios.
El acuerdo prevé mantener las marcas Sainsbury's y Asda, combinando una red de más de 2.800 tiendas y no se contempla ningún cierre. "No se prevén cierres de establecimientos de Sainsbury o Asda como resultado de la combinación", anunciaron las empresas, señalando que el nuevo negocio estará presidido por el presidente de Sainsbury, David Tyler, y será dirigido por el consejero delegado de Sainsbury, Mike Coupe.
No obstante, Asda continuará siendo gestionada desde Leeds por su propio consejero delegado, que se incorporará al consejo de operaciones de la firma combinada.
"Creemos que la combinación de Sainsbury y Asda crearán un sustancial valor para nuestros accionistas y supone una excelente noticia para nuestros clientes y colegas", declaró David Tyler, presidente de Sainsbury, destacando que el nuevo grupo será uno de los mayores empleadores del Reino Unido y realizará una aún mayor contribución a la economía británica.
"La fusión propuesta representa una oportunidad única, coherente con nuestra estrategia", declaró Judith McKenna, presidenta y consejera delegada de Walmart International.
