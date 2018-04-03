La Seguridad Social ganó en marzo una media de 138.573 afiliados (+0,7%), su mejor dato en los meses de marzo que coincidieron con la celebración de la Semana Santa, según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Empleo y Seguridad Social.
Al finalizar el mes pasado, el total de ocupados se situó en 18.502.088 cotizantes, con lo que el sistema superó los 18,5 millones de afiliados por primera vez desde diciembre de 2008.
La hostelería y la educación fueron los principales responsables del avance de la afiliación en marzo al ganar, respectivamente, 58.612 y 17.371 ocupados, respectivamente.
Sin el componente estacional, la afiliación aumentó en marzo en 40.337 personas, según Empleo.
En el tercer mes del año 2018 el Régimen General ganó 116.271 afiliados, un 0,7% más que en febrero, hasta un total de 15.206.427 cotizantes.
Por su parte, el Régimen de Autónomos (RETA) ganó 20.481 ocupados en marzo (+0,6%), hasta un total de 3.230.400 afiliados.
En el último año, la Seguridad Social acumula un repunte de 592.081 afiliados, un 3,3% más.
