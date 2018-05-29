Público
Sladda Ikea ordena la retirada de todas sus bicicletas 'Sladda'  

El vehículo presenta un fallo en la correa de transmisión, lo que podría provocar la caída de quienes hagan uso de ella. La empresa ha informado a los clientes de la posibilidad de devolverla, incluso sin ticket de compra.

Bicicleta retirada en IKEA/IKEA

IKEA ha decidido retirar del mercado su bicicleta 'Sladda', que lleva más de dos años vendiéndose en más de 26 países, entre ellos España. El vehículo presenta un fallo en la correa de transmisión, lo que podría provocar la caída de quienes hagan uso de ella, tal y como les ha ocurrido a once personas que interpusieron una reclamación a la empresa.

La multinacional ha solicitado a sus clientes que dejen de usar la bicicleta inmediatamente y ha informado de la posibilidad de devolverla, incluso sin ticket de compra. 

Se trata de un producto rondaba los 700 euros, precio que será reembolsado por completo. Además, el vehículo había sido galardonado con un premio 'Red Dot' por su diseño, según apunta IKEA en la nota de prensa. 

