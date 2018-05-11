Público
Público

'Pequeño Nicolás' El 'pequeño Nicolás' queda absuelto de un delito de injurias y calumnias al CNI

El juzgado de lo Penal número 16 de Madrid consideta que hay "falta de tipicidad" en el delito enjuiciado, ya que el CNI no es objeto pasivo de los delitos de acusación. El 'pequeño Nicolás' alegó durante el proceso que estaba "mal de la cabeza"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El pequeño Nicolás. EFE/Archivo

El pequeño Nicolás. EFE/Archivo

El juzgado de lo Penal número 16 de Madrid ha absuelto a Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, conocido como el pequeño Nicolás, de un delito de injurias y calumnias al Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI).

Según han indicado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el tribunal ha absuelto al pequeño Nicolás al considerar que hay "falta de tipicidad" en el delito enjuiciado, ya que el CNI no es objeto pasivo de los delitos de acusación. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas