El actor Juanjo Puigcorbé ha presentado hoy su dimisión como concejal de ERC en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona aduciendo "motivos personales".
Puigcorbé, de 62 años y que ocupó el segundo lugar en la lista de ERC, tras Alfred Bosch, en las pasadas elecciones municipales, ha comunicado su renuncia en una carta, en la que dice: "Ha sido una satisfacción y un honor poder servir a mi ciudad y a mi país trabajando intensamente por la cultura durante los últimos tres años".
El actor ha cesado tanto en su cargo de concejal como como diputado de Cultura de la Diputación de Barcelona, han confirmado fuentes de ERC.
En su carta de despedida, Puigcorbé agradece "el apoyo y colaboración de todas las personas que desde el sector y las instituciones han colaborado conmigo durante estos años de intensa dedicación".
"Confío en que el trabajo hecho habrá contribuido, aunque sea modestamente, a mejorar y dinamizar el mundo de la cultura y nuestra sociedad en general. Este ha sido siempre y continuará siendo mi objetivo en cualquier etapa que inicie a partir de este momento", concluye Puigcorbé.
El grupo municipal de ERC, que cuenta con cinco concejales, ha anunciado que comunicará próximamente el nombre de la persona que sustituirá a Puigcorbé en el ayuntamiento y en la Diputación de Barcelona.
