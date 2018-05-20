El PSOE apoyará una reformulación para seguir aplicando el 155 en Catalunya

La portavoz de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo, anunció este domingo que el PSOE apoyará una reformulación del artículo 155 para que se siga aplicando en Catalunya, tras las decisiones anunciadas por el nuevo president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.
La dirigente socialista indicó que van a actuar con la máxima celeridad para responder a lo que consideró “una verdadera provocación de Torra”, con la designación de consejeros presos o huidos, a la que consideró que el Estado debe hacerle frente.
Por ello, adelantó que Sánchez buscará con el Gobierno la “respuesta necesaria” para la defensa de la democracia, de la Constitución y del Estado de Derecho, aunque no quiso concretar nada más.
Para Calvo, lo que ha hecho Torra es “una afrenta política a la democracia, además de un alarde extraordinario de machismo con el Gobierno que quiere formar”, y el PSOE está dice que está dispuesto a combatirlo.
La secretaria de Igualdad indicó que el PSOE ya no espera nada de Torra, que ha demostrado tener un perfil “xenófobo y ultranacionalista” al que no piensa renunciar. Para Calvo, “el dúo Puigdemont/Torra es un auténtico calvario y una pesadilla” para los propios catalanes, pero aseguró que se le va a hacer frente.
La dirigente socialista también estará en está ocasión en la negociación con el Gobierno de cuándo y cómo aplicar el artículo 155.
