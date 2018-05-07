Urkullu considera "no realista" mantener a Puigdemont como candidato

El lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, ha considerado hoy que "no es realista" mantener a Carles Puigdemont como candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat y ha advertido de que se pueden "agotar los tiempos sin una solución" cuando también los soberanistas "plantean la necesidad de un gobierno efectivo".

En una entrevista en Radio Euskadi, Urkullu ha asegurado que se atiene a "las voces de partidos soberanistas", que han modificado el planteamiento de acudir a "la vía unilateral" y consideran "que hay un camino de la bilateralidad", que es el que él "defiende", algo que "también expuso" a Puigdemont, ha reconocido.

"Hay partidos que se proclaman como soberanistas" y, sin embargo, "plantean la necesidad de un presidente efectivo antes del 22 de mayo", ha afirmado Urkullu.

Ha reconocido que no sabe "si esto es posible o no" porque no está solo en manos de Junts per Catalunya o de ERC sino también de "Junts per Catalunya como candidatura" y también de la CUP, "cuyos votos son condicionantes en una sesión de investidura".

Urkullu ha señalado que se dan circunstancias diferentes "a las de hace un mes o mes y medio" en el condicionamiento por parte del PNV de levantar el 155 para negociar los presupuestos del Estado.

Los "propios partidos catalanes que estaban en la vía unilateral están planteando la necesidad de un candidato efectivo" y son "PDcat o ERC" quienes abogan porque se abra un nuevo tiempo", ha afirmado.

"Si estas son las posiciones de los partidos catalanes ¿qué tiene que condicionar al PNV?: nada", ha añadido el lehendakari que ha remarcado que los jeltzales debería "sentirse libres para negociar".