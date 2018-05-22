Público
Accidente aéreo Muere una de las tres supervivientes del accidente de avión en La Habana

Gretell Landrove Font, de 23 años, ha muerto en el Hospital Universitario General Calixto García debido a las lesiones traumáticas sufridas en el accidente aéreo.

Policías y militares trabajan entre los restos del avión Boeing-737/EFE

Una de las tres supervivientes del avión siniestrado el viernes en La Habana ha fallecido este lunes, lo que sitúa el número de víctimas mortales en 111, según ha informado el Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba.

Gretell Landrove Font, de 23 años, ha muerto en el Hospital Universitario General Calixto García debido a las lesiones traumáticas sufridas en el accidente aéreo. "Con profundo dolor informamos de que en la tarde de este lunes 21 de mayo, a las 15:45 horas, falleció la paciente Gretell Landrove Font, natural de Holguín, (...) como consecuencia de las severas lesiones traumáticas sufridas en el accidente aéreo ocurrido el pasado viernes 18 de mayo de 2018", ha anunciado el Ministerio cubano, según ha recogido el diario local 'Granma'.

Según el Ministerio de Salud, la joven se encontraba en estado "crítico extremo" y, a pesar de los esfuerzos del equipo médico, no ha sido posible salvar su vida.
Las otras dos supervivientes continúan ingresadas en estado crítico con quemaduras y traumatismo craneoencefálico, según han informado funcionarios cubanos.

