Al menos 50 muertos tras el accidente de un avión en el aeropuerto de Katmandú

El avión con 71 pasajeros a bordo se estrelló durante su aterrizaje en la capital nepalí

Profesionales trabajan en el rescate tras el siniestro en el aeropuerto de Katmandú - REUTERS

Un avión de la aerolínea bangladeshí US-Bangla Airlines con 71 personas a bordo se ha estrellado durante su aterrizaje en el aeropuerto de la capital de Nepal, Katmandú. Al menos 50 personas han muerto, según un portavoz del Ejército.

El secretario conjunto del Ministerio de Turismo, Suresh Acharya, había indicado previamente que un total de 25 heridos habían sido evacuados a hospitales de la localidad, sin dar detalles acerca de la gravedad de su estado ni pronunciarse sobre la existencia de fallecidos.

El portavoz del Aeropuerto Internacional Tribhuvan (TIA), Prem Nath Thakur, ha detallado que el avión se ha salido de la pista durante el aterrizaje y ha colisionado en un campo de fútbol cercano. El aparato se ha incendiado después del siniestro, según ha recogido el diario nepalí 'Kantipur'.

Los equipos de rescate del aeropuerto y el Ejército trabajan en la zona.

