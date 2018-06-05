Un tribunal mexicano ha ordenado crear una Comisión de Investigación para la Verdad y la Justicia, formada por los representantes de la víctimas, la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos (CNDH), el Ministerio Público de la Federación y algunas organizaciones nacionales e internacionales, en referencia al caso Ayotzinapa en el que desaparecieron 43 estudiantes la noche del 26 de septiembre de 2014, en el municipio de Iguala, Guerrero, al sur de México.
El Primer Tribunal Colegiado del Décimo Noveno Circuito alegó que la Fiscalía había realizado una investigación "ineficaz e imparcial" que impidió conocer lo sucedido con estos jóvenes. Los jueces señalan graves violaciones de derechos humanos durante el caso, alegando que hay indicios suficientes para señalar que las confesiones de los coinculpados fueron obtenidas mediante torturas. La Comisión para la Verdad fijará unas líneas de investigación que vendrán determinadas por la CNDH y por los padres y madres de los 43 estudiantes desaparecidos.
La Fiscalía desconoce la división de poder y las facultades de persecución, investigación y ejercicio de la acción penal, y alega que, por tanto, desconoce la decisión del Primer Tribunal Colegiado del Décimo Noveno Circuito. Las autoridades afirman que la investigación continúa.
Por otro lado, El Centro de Derechos Humanos Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez, integrado por padres de los 43 estudiantes, reconoce que el Gobierno mexicano cometió diversas irregularidades durante la investigación. Según ellos han señalado, los jueces consideran que la Fiscalía olvidó las líneas de investigación que proponían la participación del Ejército mexicano y de la Policía Federal en las desaparición del grupo de estudiantes. Además, la Comisión para la Verdad surge después de que cuatro de los acusados de la desaparición de los jóvenes, denunciaran que sus declaraciones fueron obtenidas con tortura.
La investigación que la Fiscalía ha presentado se basa en los testimonios de los sicarios que confesaron que la Policía de Iguala les había entregado a los jóvenes, para después matarlos y quemar sus cuerpos en el basurero.
