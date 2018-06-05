Público
Público

Hospitales de Madrid Un fallo interrumpe el sistema de citaciones de 18 hospitales de Madrid

El problema impide a los médicos y al personal de enfermería llevar a cabo pruebas, consultar historiales o hacer modificaciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hospital 12 de Octubre de Madrid. / EFE

Hospital 12 de Octubre de Madrid. / EFE

 Un fallo informático que afecta desde las 7:30 horas de este martes a los ordenadores de 18 hospitales públicos de la Comunidad de Madrid ha supuesto la interrupción del sistema de información de Atención Primaria, ha informado la Consejería de Sanidad.

"En torno a las 7:30 horas de esta mañana se han detectado algunas incidencias en los sistemas de información de Atención Primaria y de un grupo de 18 hospitales que usan un sistema informático concreto, el Selene", explica Sanidad en una nota de prensa.

El fallo afecta a los sistemas de citaciones y a ordenadores de consultas, lo que impide a los médicos y al personal de enfermería llevar a cabo pruebas, consultar historiales o hacer modificaciones.

La Consejería ha informado de que su Dirección de Sistemas de Información trabaja desde el primer momento en la solución del problema, ha pedido a los pacientes que acudan a sus citas según lo previsto, "aunque -dice- pueden registrar retrasos", e insta a los pacientes y a los profesionales a tener paciencia hasta que se solventen las incidencias.

Los centros hospitalarios y centros de salud están adoptando las medidas necesarias para seguir prestando la asistencia, dice Sanidad.

Según a ha podido saber Efe, los pacientes se quejan de estos inconvenientes y exigen que los directivos de los centros hospitalarios comparezcan para ofrecer explicaciones. 

Etiquetas