El presidente ejecutivo de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, se disculpó el domingo ante los británicos por "romper su confianza" y publicó anuncios a página completa en periódicos británicos tras el escándalo de los datos de millones de usuarios de Facebook en manos de Cambridge Analytica para tratar de influir en el voto ciudadano.
"Tenemos la responsabilidad de proteger su información. Si no podemos, no nos la merecemos", dijo el anuncio, firmado por el fundador de Facebook, Zuckerberg.
La red social más grande del mundo se enfrenta a un creciente escrutinio gubernamental en Europa y Estados Unidos.
La campaña llega tras las denuncias de que la consultora británica Cambridge Analytica accedió indebidamente a la información de los usuarios para crear perfiles sobre los votantes estadounidenses que luego se usaron para ayudar a Donald Trump a ganar las elecciones de EEUU en 2016.
La disculpa, un texto negro sobre fondo blanco, con sólo un pequeño logo de Facebook, apareció en los diarios del domingo, incluido The Observer, uno de los periódicos cuyas informaciones sobre el tema han provocado que el precio de las acciones de Facebook caiga.
Zuckerberg dijo que una aplicación construida por un investigador universitario "filtró datos de Facebook de millones de personas en 2014".
"Esto fue una ruptura de la confianza, y lamento no haber hecho más en ese momento", dijo Zuckerberg, reiterando una disculpa que hizo la semana pasada en entrevistas televisivas en Estados Unidos.
Cambridge Analytica dice que al principio creía que los datos se habían obtenido de acuerdo con las leyes de protección de datos y que luego los eliminó a petición de Facebook. La consultora dijo que no usó los datos en el trabajo que hizo para las elecciones estadounidenses de 2016.
El viernes por la noche, los investigadores del organismo de control de datos británico registraron las oficinas de Cambridge Analytica en Londres durante varias horas.
Zuckerberg, cuya firma ha perdido más de 50.000 millones en valor de mercado desde las acusaciones, dijo que Facebook dará a los usuarios más información y control sobre quién puede acceder a sus datos.
"Gracias por creer en esta comunidad. Prometo hacerlo mejor para ti", escribió.
