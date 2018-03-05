El Gobierno francés anunció hoy que pretende establecer la edad mínima para el consentimiento sexual en 15 años, por lo que cualquier relación entre un mayor de edad y alguien con menos de 15 años se considerará violación.
La secretaria de Estado para la Igualdad entre Hombres y Mujeres, Marlène Schiappa, confirmó hoy en la web de la revista "L'Obs" que el Ejecutivo incluirá los 15 años de edad mínima en su proyecto de ley contra la violencia sexual y sexista, en línea con lo apuntado por el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron.
Según Schiappa, este proyecto servirá para que se consideren relaciones entre un adulto y un menor de 15 años como violación (penada con hasta 20 años de cárcel) y no como agresión sexual (5 años de prisión).
El proyecto de ley se analizará en Consejo de Ministros a finales de este mes de marzo y previsiblemente se aprobará "antes del verano" en la Asamblea, según la secretaria de Estado.
La inclusión de una edad mínima de consentimiento, que no existe en la actual legislación francesa, se debatió con intensidad en el país a partir de polémicos casos.
Uno de los más recientes fue el de la relación de una niña de 11 años y un hombre de 28.
En un primer momento, los investigadores concluyeron que no se podía procesar al hombre por violación porque no hubo violencia, coacción, sorpresa o amenaza.
