Mueren envenenados nueve leones en el parque de Serengeti en Tanzania

Nueve leones han muerto por envenenamiento en el Parque Nacional de Serengeti en Tanzania, según ha confirmado el Instituto de Investigación de Vida Salvaje (TAWIRI) del país africano. "Hemos podido detener a dos de los posibles responsables. Si son declarados culpables, se emprenderán acciones legales contra ellos", declaró el especialista en leones del TAWIRI Denis Ikanda.
Los cuerpos de los felinos fueron descubiertos en el parque el pasado 31 de mayo, tras morir por la ingesta de los restos envenenados de una vaca. Aunque el móvil del envenenamiento no está claro, podría tratarse de un acto de venganza por el ataque de los leones al ganado de residentes en aldeas de la zona.
"Hemos entrenado a gente que rodea los parques nacionales a lidiar con esas situaciones, porque (...) los leones figuran entre las atracciones turísticas que aportan al país ingresos turísticos", agregó Ikanda. Según los medios locales, se trata del tercer incidente de este tipo que ocurre en Tanzania en tres años, lo que eleva a 19 el número de leones muertos por envenenamientos o tiroteos en zonas próximas a poblados desde 2015.
El Parque Nacional de Serengeti, en el noroeste de Tanzania y fronterizo con Kenia, acoge más de 3.000 leones, una de las mayores poblaciones de ese animal en África. El parque, cuya continuación en Kenia es la también célebre Reserva Nacional de Masai Mara, es famoso por el fenómeno natural de la Gran Migración.
Todos los años, entre los meses de junio y octubre, unos dos millones de cebras, ñúes y antílopes se desplazan entre el Serengeti y Masai Mara en busca de nuevos pastos, en uno de los mayores espectáculos naturales del planeta.
