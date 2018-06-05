El PP ya no gobierna, pero la forma de referirse a los jubilados de la ya exsecretaria de Estado de Comunicación, Carmen Martínez Castro, sigue siendo la misma. Este martes, a las puertas de la sede del PP, la que fuera la máxima responsable del Ejecutivo Rajoy en esta cuestión, dirigió una nueva 'perla' contra un jubilado que portaba una pancarta.
"Veremos a quién vota cuando le bajen la pensión", espetó Castro, tal y como han referido varios testigos, a menos de un metro de las cámaras que captaban las declaraciones de varios dirigentes del PP, a su salida del Comité Ejecutivo en el que Mariano Rajoy ha anunciado su renuncia a la Presidencia del partido.
"Partido Popular falleció por corrupción. Descanse en paz", rezaba la pancarta del manifestante, que no pareció reconocer a la mujer que pronunció esta frase a su lado. Además, se da la circunstancia de que hoy se cumple exactamente un mes de que la exsecretaria de Estado insultara a un grupo de pensionistas en Alicante.
"¡Qué ganas de hacerles un corte de mangas de cojones y decirles: ‘Pues os jodéis!", explotó Castro, ante la protesta que tenía lugar frente al Ayuntamiento alicantino, mientras Rajoy se dirigía al acto en el que debía participar, dentro del edificio.
Entonces, un vídeo capturó las palabras de la exsecretaria de Estado y la forzó a disculparse en una entrevista con la COPE, apenas dos días después: "Muy fina no quedé", reconoció.
Lejos de ser anecdótica, su particular reedición del "¡Que se jodan!", la mítica frase de la diputa del PP Andrea Fabra sobre los parados, fue deliberadamente obviada por el informativo territorial de TVE en Valencia. Este acto de censura, a su vez, desembocó en la dimisión de la editora del informativo, Arantxa Torres, y del jefe de los informativos de TVE en Valencia, Enrique Pallás.
