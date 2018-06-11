Público
Premios Tony Tratan de censurar las palabras de Robert de Niro en los premios Tony: "Que te jodan, Trump"

El actor aprovechó su participación en la gala para acercarse al micrófono y expresar lo harto que está de Donald Trump y de sus políticas. Gran parte de sus compañeros de profesión se pusieron en pie mientras aplaudían las palabras del actor

Robert de Niro durante su discruso en la gala de los premios Tony - REUTERS

Robert de Niro ha aprovechado la gala de los premios Tony para lanzar un mensaje: "Sólo voy a decir una cosa: que le jodan a Trump". El actor aprovechó el momento previo a presentar a Bruce Springsteen para acercarse al micrófono y expresar lo harto que está de Donald Trump y de sus políticas. Gran parte de los espectadores y compañeros de profesión, reunidos en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York, se pusieron en pie mientras aplaudían las palabras del actor. Segundos después, De Niro se acercó de nuevo al micro y repitió: "Ya no es 'abajo Trump' ya es 'Que te jodan, Trump".

La cadena CBS fue la encargada de retransmitir la gala y no pasó desapercibida su intención de esconder las palabras del actor poniendo pitidos sobre las mismas. Aún así, muchas grabaciones en internet permiten escuchar claramente el mensaje del actor.

