El presidente de Uganda quiere prohibir el sexo oral: "La boca es para comer"

El presidente de Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, quiere prohibir el sexo oral en su país porque, según defiende, "la boca es para comer, no para el sexo".
Museveni, de 73 años, culpa a los extranjeros de promover la práctica de sexo oral entre la población ugandesa: "Dejadme que aproveche esta oportunidad para advertir públicamente a nuestra gente sobre las prácticas equivocadas promovidas por algunos forasteros", declaró en una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación celebrada esta semana.
"Una de esas prácticas es lo que llaman sexo oral. La boca es para comer, no para el sexo. Conocemos donde se hace el sexo", incidió.
En 2014, Museveni, que acumula más de 30 años en el poder, firmó en 2014 una ley que criminaliza la homosexualidad, con castigos de hasta cadena perpetua. Aunque el Tribunal Constitucional del país invalidó la norma, los homosexuales siguen siendo perseguidos en Uganda.
Ya entonces, hace tres años, el presidente ugandés criticaba el sexo oral: "Si pones la boca ahí, te pueden entrar gusanos en el estómago porque es la dirección incorrecta", dijo.
