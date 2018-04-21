Se la esperaba y llegó. Miles de aficionados han protestado este sábado con una monumental pitada al himno de España durante la celebración del final de la Copa del Rey entre el Sevilla y el Barcelona que se celebra este sábado en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano en Madrid.
La pitada era esperada. El Comitè Republicà 21 Abril hizo un llamamiento el pasado 19 de abril a través de un comunicado en el que afirmaba que el monarca es "el máximo enemigo del independentismo catalán" y "el máximo responsable de la actual ola de persecución" contra el soberanismo. Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, habían hecho asimismo un llamamiento a manifestarse como protesta a la represión ante el Felipe VI luciendo camisetas amarillas.
La final de Copa del Rey ha contado con un palco casi inédito. Los Reyes Felipe y Letizia están presentes, pero no el presidente de la Federación Española y los representantes de la Generalitat y del Parlament de Catalunya.
Está por ver las repercusiones de la pitada. El pasado martes, durante una entrevista en el diario Marca, el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, tildó la pitada al himno como un acto de "violencia" y amenazó con aplicar la legislación Antiviolencia lleagado el caso.
El de TVE:— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) 21 de abril de 2018
"Hemos escuchado el himno nacional español TAL CUAL"
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
Pero si la pitada, a pesar del LOLOLO, ha sido tremenda. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Zp0T366pT
"No le quepa la menor duda de que desde el momento en el que haya una falta de respeto hacia alguien, ya sean personas o instituciones, eso tendrá una repercusión y el Comité de Disciplina también actuará. Antiviolencia tiene una legislación para aplicarla y la vamos a aplicar", aseguró.
A pesar de que es un acto que se ha venido repitiendo en sucesivas finales de la Copa del Rey, el único condenado hasta ahora por estos hechos es el presidente de Catalunya Acció, Santiago Espot, a quien la Audiencia Nacional impuso a finales del año pasado una multa de 7.200 euros por un delito de injurias a la Corona y de ultrajes a España en el partido de la final en 2015. "Volveré a silbar al Borbón", advertía en una entrevista este sábado en Público.
