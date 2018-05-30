Público
Público

Torre Grenfell Un informe califica de "deficiente" la respuesta oficial al incendio de la torre Grenfell que dejó 72 muertos en Londres

El director de Muslim Ai, la organización benéfica encargada de elaborar el documento, lamenta la respuesta "caótica" de las autoridades y afirma que "esperaba que el Reino Unido estuviera mejor preparado".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
21/05/2018.- Vista de los mensajes y las flores colocadas para rendir homenaje a las víctimas del incendio de la torre Grenfell, en Londres, Reino Unido, hoy, 21 de mayo de 2018. La investigación oficial por el incendio de la torre Grenfell, que costó la

 Vista de los mensajes y las flores colocadas para rendir homenaje a las víctimas del incendio de la torre Grenfell, en Londres. EFE/Andy Rain/Archivo

La respuesta institucional al incendio el pasado 14 de junio del bloque de viviendas Grenfell en el oeste de Londres, que causó 72 muertos y más de setenta heridos, fue "muy deficiente", dice un informe difundido hoy en el Reino Unido.

El documento, encargado por la organización benéfica Muslim Aid, sostiene que la gestión del ayuntamiento del distrito de Kensington y Chelsea, donde se ubica la torre de 24 plantas hoy calcinada, fue especialmente mala "en los primeros días clave", y "el daño causado entonces fue difícil de resolver después".

El informe señala que los ciudadanos y el sector de organizaciones voluntarias "llenaron el vacío" dejado por la falta de liderazgo municipal y estuvieron "en la primera línea de la respuesta", y, aunque también hubo al principio problemas de coordinación, demostraron "una acción efectiva".

El director de Muslim Aid, Jehangir Malik, que dirigió parte de la operación de voluntariado sobre el terreno, lamentó la respuesta "caótica" de las autoridades, más propia, dijo, de un país "en vías de desarrollo", y afirmó que "esperaba que el Reino Unido estuviera mejor preparado".

El informe recomienda poner en marcha un sistema de reacción a desastres y catástrofes que coordine los servicios de emergencia y las organizaciones voluntarias.

La divulgación del documento coincide con los primeros días de una investigación pública ordenada por el Gobierno británico, en la que un juez dirimirá responsabilidades en la tragedia tras escuchar los testimonios de las víctimas.

Paralelamente, la Policía ya ha determinado que el incendio, que conmocionó al Reino Unido, fue causado por una nevera defectuosa, si bien se expandió con rapidez por el bloque de vivienda social debido al revestimiento ilegal no aislante de la fachada.

Etiquetas