Trump defiende el derecho a portar armas en la convención de la Asociación Nacional del Rifle

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmó hoy que la Segunda Enmienda de la Constitución, que protege el derecho a portar armas, "nunca estará bajo asedio" mientras él sea presidente, al alabar a la Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA, en inglés) como "verdaderos patriotas".
"Sus derechos de la Segunda Enmienda están bajo asedio, pero nunca jamás estarán bajo asedio mientras yo sea su presidente", afirmó Trump en su discurso en la convención anual de la NRA, que se celebra en Dallas (Texas).
El mandatario agradeció "a los verdaderos patriotas estadounidenses de la NRA que defienden nuestros derechos, nuestra libertad, y nuestra gran bandera de EEUU".
Al comentar el último tiroteo masivo en una escuela, el ocurrido en Parkland (Florida) en febrero y donde fallecieron 17 personas, Trump insistió en su propuesta de permitir que "profesores con gran formación puedan llevar armas escondidas" en el trabajo.
"Ellos (los profesores) aman a sus estudiantes. Y no van a dejar a nadie que haga daño a sus estudiantes. Pero tienes que darles una oportunidad (de responder)", remarcó ante los aplausos de los miles de asistentes al principal evento del grupo de presión pro-armas de EEUU.
Asimismo, reiteró que declarar las escuelas "espacios libres de armas" supondría atraer a posibles personas desequilibradas.
El tiroteo de Parkland generó una ola de protesta masivas en todo el país, lideradas por los estudiantes, para forzar un control más estricto en el país.
Aunque en un principio Trump se mostró abierto a restringir el acceso a determinadas armas y dispositivos, finalmente se limitó a firmar una propuesta que refuerza la seguridad en las escuelas del país, iniciativa apoyada por la propia NRA.
