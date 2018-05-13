17.000 personas han participado hasta la tarde de este domingo en las primarias de Podemos para elegir al candidato y al resto de la lista para las elecciones autonómicas de 2019. La votación, que está abierta hasta este lunes a las 12.00 horas, servirá casi con toda probabilidad para confirmar al diputado nacional Íñigo Errejón como el candidato a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid por la formación morada.
La participación registrada supera ya la que sirvió para refrendar a José Manuel López como candidato de Podemos a la Comunidad de Madrid en las elecciones autonómicas de 2015. En aquel proceso, participaron 14.363 inscritos, de los que 9.670 se decantaron por López.
El proceso participativo que aún continúa abierto está dividido en dos partes. Por un lado, los inscritos en la formación deben elegir al candidato a la presidencia. En este caso, solo hay dos opciones: Errejón y el independiente Emilio García Palacios, que en su biografía señala que ha trabajado en la ONCE y fue militante del anarcosindicalismo andaluz y del 15M.
Por otro lado, los inscritos deben elegir al resto de integrantes de la papeleta mediante el sistema conocido como Desborda. En este segundo proceso de votación participan 25 personas, que acompañan a Errejón en su lista, y una candidatura de 10 personas llamada 'Gente de Podemos'. También se presentan aspirantes independientes para el Cuerpo de la lista, como José Iván Almerich García, Margarita Cánovas, Fernando Javier Maté Corrales, Ana Isabel Gómez Gómez, Emilio García Palacios, Montserrat Rafanell Orra, María Luisa Sebastián, Mar Benavent y Rosa Maria Garcia-Zarco Sanz.
