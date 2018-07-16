El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, cree que los restos de Franco, sepultados en el Valle de los Caídos, no se podrán exhumar en julio porque siguen pendientes permisos familiares y "cuestiones personales", aunque recalca que el proceso emana de un acuerdo del Congreso que el Ejecutivo cumplirá.
En una entrevista publicada por el diario El Mundo en la que afirma que el PP mantiene lazos con el franquismo "que algunos no rompen", Ábalos opina que el congreso que el PP celebra la próxima semana no va a ser la solución definitiva a la triple crisis de liderazgo, proyecto político y espacio electoral que, a su juicio, sufre la formación.
A la pregunta de si el Gobierno aplicaría el artículo 155 de la Constitución si se conculcara la carta magna en Cataluña, el titular de Fomento expone que el Ejecutivo no va a renunciar a ningún recurso constitucional y va a ser siempre "garante del cumplimiento de la legalidad".
A juicio de Ábalos, el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, debe reconocer y respetar al rey Felipe VI. "Es muy difícil reivindicar el respeto sin practicarlo", apostilla.
El ministro descarta la posibilidad de que se condene deuda a alguna comunidad autónoma en particular, y argumenta que si hubiera mutualización de la deuda sería un proceso que afectaría al conjunto de las autonomías teniendo en cuenta la financiación de forma global
