El Pacto Educativo se rompe aún más: Unidos Podemos ha anunciado este miércoles que abandona la Subcomisión que lo negociaba tras una reunión de urgencia con la Comunidad Educativa.
Ione Belarra, portavoz adjunta de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso ha señalado que "la Comunidad Educativa nos ha dicho que rompamos y nos vayamos, y como vamos de su mano, cumplimos". Reclama que desde la formación morada se ha intentado defender la educación pública "que es la única que garantiza la igualdad de oportunidades", pero que desde el modelo de la subcomisión parece imposible llegar a un acuerdo.
La decisión de Unidos Podemos llega un día después de que el PSOE se levantara de la mesa de negociación al considerar insuficiente la propuesta financiera del PP de 5.000 millones de euros hasta 2025. Partida que sólo ha sido apoyada por Ciudadanos.
