Público
Público

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alzará un monumento en homenaje a los refugiados

Rita Maestre ha explicado que el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena quiere reconocer a los inmigrantes y a los refugiados que con su llegada "han construido la ciudad de Madrid".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pancarta que cuelga de la fachada del Ayuntamiento de Madrid donde se puede leer 'Refugees Welcome'. EFE

Pancarta que cuelga de la fachada del Ayuntamiento de Madrid donde se puede leer "Refugees Welcome". EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alzará un monumento en homenaje a los refugiados de la capital que costará 300.000 euros y servirá para recordar a "una parte muy importante" de la memoria democrática de la ciudad.

La portavoz municipal, Rita Maestre, ha comentado este jueves en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno que la realización de este homenaje se aprobó hace unas semanas y aún no se ha decidido en qué punto de la ciudad se ubicará ni cuándo podrá inaugurarse, en la medida de lo posible durante esta legislatura.

De ese modo, ha dicho Maestre a preguntas de los periodistas, el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena quiere reconocer a los inmigrantes y a los refugiados que con su llegada "han construido la ciudad de Madrid".

Etiquetas