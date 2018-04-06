Público
Carles Puigdemont El juez Llarena estudia acudir a la Justicia europea tras la negativa de Alemania a abordar el delito de rebelión de Puigdemont

Fuentes del Supremo han informado de que Llarena estudia preguntar al máximo intérprete de la legislación de la UE.

El juez Pablo Llarena/EFE

El juez del caso por el "procès" en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, estudia presentar una cuestión prejudicial ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) de Luxemburgo sobre la negativa de un tribunal alemán de entregar al expresident Carles Puigemont por el delito de rebelión.

Fuentes del Supremo han informado de que Llarena estudia preguntar al máximo intérprete de la legislación de la Unión Europea, el TJUE, si la legislación marco relativa a la orden de detención europea y a los procedimientos de entrega entre estados miembros justifica la decisión del tribunal alemán. 

