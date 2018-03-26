Público
Cifuentes dice que se siente víctima de una "cacería" y no da nuevos datos sobre su máster

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid anuncia en la reunión de su partido una querella criminal los periodistas que publicaron una información "falsa, parcial y tendenciosa" sobre sus notas del máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos

La intervención de Cristina Cifuentes ante el Comité Ejecutivo, en un monitor de televisión. E.P.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha asegurado que existe una "cacería política y personal" contra su persona y ha avanzado que interpondrá una querella criminal contra la periodista Raquel Ejerique y el director del eldiario.es, Ignacio Escolar, por publicar una información "falsa, parcial y tendenciosa" sobre sus notas en el máster sobre Derecho Autonómico que cursó el curso 2011-21 en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).

En su intervención ante los miembros del Comité Ejecutivo del PP de Madrid, que los periodistas han seguido a través de circuito cerrado de televisión, la presidenta madrileña ha asegurado que ella ha sido "injuriada" y "calumniada" por el "ataque feroz" que ha sufrido durante la última semana, de la que se ha aprovechado el "adversario político".

Cifuentes, que no ha aportado nuevos datos sobre su master, ha asegurado que la información publicada sobre las notas de su máster está basada en "falsedades". Ademá, ha avanzando también que solicitará pruebas periciales para demostrar que las acusaciones son falsas y que ella fue perjudicada por un error en la transcripción de las actas, como señalaron en su momento los responsables de la URJC.

