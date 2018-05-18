Público
La Manada La comisión que revisará los delitos sexuales tendrá 15 mujeres y 13 hombres

No obstante, la sección de Derecho Penal de la Comisión General de Codificación quedará compuesta de manera permanente por doce mujeres y trece hombres.

Miles de estudiantes se manifiestan frente al Ministerio de Justicia, en Madrid, contra la sentencia a 'La Manada'.-JAIRO VARGAS

La sección de Derecho Penal de la Comisión General de Codificación que se encargará de revisar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales en el Código Penal estará compuesta finalmente por quince mujeres y trece hombres para ese encargo.

Según ha informado hoy el Ministerio de Justicia, la sección quedará compuesta de manera permanente por doce mujeres y trece hombres, pero para el encargo concreto realizado por el ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, de revisar los delitos sexuales a partir de la sentencia del caso de La Manada se sumarán tres mujeres más.

La comisión estaba compuesta inicialmente por veinte hombres, pero tras la primera reunión, a la que acudieron cuatro mujeres de forma excepcional, se decidió suspender sus trabajos hasta dotarla de una composición equilibrada.

Entre las incorporaciones está la de la fiscal delegada contra la Violencia sobre la Mujer, Pilar Martín Nájera; la magistrada de la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo Ana Ferrer y la magistrada del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid y especialista en violencia de género Susana Polo.

