Convención del PP El PP se apunta a la tesis Cifuentes y señala a la Universidad: "Tiene contradicciones"

El Partido Popular intenta evitar el escándalo del máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en la segunda jornada de su Convención Nacional, sin éxito. Mariano Rajoy reitera su "apoyo" a Cifuentes, mientras que el portavoz del Gobierno, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, y el número tres del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, piden esperar a que acaben las investigaciones.

Cristina Cifuentes, junto al presidente del PP en Cataluña, Xavier García Albiol, en la inauguración de la Convención Nacional del PP que se celebra este fin de semana en Sevilla / EFE/Rafa Alcaide

El PP ha adoptado este sábado la doctrina o tesis de Cristina Cifuentes, que el viernes volvía a señalar a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos como única responsable del escándalo de su máster: es este centro quien debe dar explicaciones, y toca esperar a que la investigación arroje sus primeros resultados, según los conservadores.

El coordinador general del Partido Popular, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, defendía este sábado que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid "ha dado explicaciones", y argumentaba que "dará toda las que tenga que dar en el futuro". También ponía el foco en la propia universidad, y en "esas contradicciones que tiene permanentemente". "La Universidad, sobre todo, lo que tiene que dar son muchas explicaciones", apuntaba Maíllo, a su llegada a la segunda jornada de la Convención Nacional del PP, en Sevilla.




