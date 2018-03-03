El consejo político de la CUP ha decidido posicionarse en contra de la propuesta de acuerdo trasladada por JxCat y ERC y, así, sus cuatro diputados se abstendrán en el debate de investidura, para el que JxCat plantea a Jordi Sànchez como candidato a presidente de la Generalitat.
Así lo ha expresado en declaraciones a los periodistas el parlamentario de la CUP Vidal Aragonés después de la reunión del Consejo Político de la formación anticapitalista, que bloquea así un acuerdo a tres bandas -con JxCat y ERC- para la investidura y el futuro Govern.
La postura adoptada por la CUP ha sido tomada con “un amplio consenso” y sería irrevocable, tal y como aseguró ayer su diputada Natàlia Sànchez.
La propuesta de Jordi Sànchez como futuro president de la Genralitat suscitó ayer recelos no solo en la CUP, sino también en ERC, que reivindicaba la candidatura de Oriol Junqueras, aunque esta mañana han declarado, finalmente, su apoyo a Sànchez. había suscitado recelos, no sólo en la CUP, sinó también en las filas de ERC.
La abstención de la CUP situaría a JxCat y ERC con 64 diputados, ya que Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín, en Bélgica, no pueden delegar su voto, mientras que Ciudadanos, el PSC, Catalunya en Comú y el PP tienen 65 escaños.
