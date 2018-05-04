Varios medios de comunicación nacional acusan de manera indirecta al Gobierno de Ahora Madrid de crear una red clientelar alrededor de entidades de economía social. El Salto Diario ha denunciado esta campaña iniciada por El País y El Mundo, que acusan a el Gobierno de Madrid de organizar una trama de corrupción a favor de organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro, como REAS y Tangente (grupo cooperativo del que forma parte Garúa).
El integrante de Garúa Luis González ha asegurado en este medio que no hay ningún dato que pueda sostener el argumento compartido por El País y El Mundo. Además, se tratan de entidades sin ánimo de lucro, lo que significa que no pueden repartir los beneficios, sino que la rentabilidad obtenida se debe trasladar en mejoras sociales ambientales. Esto destruye la pretensión de embolsarse dinero público.
Otra manera de crear un entramado corrupto sería contratar a una entidad para realizar un trabajo que después no se lleva a cabo. Sin embargo, González sostiene que "todos los servicios contratados a Garúa por el ayuntamiento de Madrid, en realidad todos los trabajos contratados por cualquier entidad, se han realizado. Es más, no solo se han realizado sino que las valoraciones han sido muy buenas".
Además, el componente de esta cooperativa de trabajo, dedicada a la educación y a la investigación, sostiene que las entidades tienen una dilatada trayectoria, el nacimiento de Tangente es anterior a la entrada del Gobierno de Carmena y han recibido subvenciones que proceden de distinto signo político. González también mantiene que el porcentaje de financiación aportado por el ayuntamiento en 2017 se cifra en un 5% del total.
