Público
Público

Educación Castilla y León reivindicará una EBAU única para toda España

Fernando Rey, consejero de Educación, espera poder reunirse con la ministra Isabel Celaá durante Conferencia Sectorial de Educación. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Estudiantes extremeños durante las pruebas de la EBAU. EUROPA PRESS

Estudiantes durante las pruebas de la EBAU. EUROPA PRESS

El consejero de Educación de la Junta de Castilla y León, Fernando Rey, ha asegurado este sábado que trasladará a la ministra del ramo, Isabel Celaá, su "empeño" de que en el país se realice una EBAU única. Una reivindicación que "argumentará" ante la responsable en cuanto convoque la Mesa Sectorial.

Así lo ha señalado, en declaraciones durante la inauguración de la Jornada 'Aprendizaje basado en el pensamiento', en el marco de la 'Escuela de verano', y que ha contado con la presencia del profesor Robert Swartz.

Rey ha reconocido que, hasta el momento, no ha tenido "contacto alguno" con los responsables ministeriales de su cartera, la ministra de Educación y el de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, a los que sí ha enviado una carta de "cortesía" felicitándoles por el cargo y poniéndose "a su disposición" porque, ha bromeado, está "condenado a entenderse" con ellos.

"No he obtenido ninguna respuesta, algo que es lógico porque acaban de aterrizar y están tomando posesión de su cargo", ha continuado el consejero que confía en tener contacto con ellos "en breve" ya que "están pendiente" la aprobación de una serie de becas con carácter "urgente".

Será en la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación, momento en el que, además, ha asegurado, trasladará a la ministra la postura "argumentada" de Castilla y León a favor de una EBAU única.

Etiquetas