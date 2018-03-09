Las autoridades penitencias francesas han trasladado a los presos de ETA Josu Urbieta, Raúl Aduna y Jon Salaberria a la prisión de Mont de Marsan, una de las más cercanas a Euskadi, según ha informado la Asociación de familiares de presos, Etxerat.
Josu Urbieta y Raúl Aduna se encontraban hasta la fecha en la cárcel de Poitiers Vivonne, mientras que Jon Salaberria cumplía condena en la prisión de Alençon.
El Ejecutivo francés ya procedió el pasado mes de febrero al traslado de los reclusos Zigor Garro y Julen Mendizabal a la prisión de Mont de Marsan, aplicando así su anuncio de acercamiento de aquellos reclusos que lo pidieran de forma individualizada y que, además, se encontrasen en el tramo final de su condena y sin delitos de sangre, entre otros requisitos.
Josu Urbieta, arrestado tras robar un coche en 2010 en una zona rural del centro de Francia, fue condenado en 2012 por el Tribunal Correccional de París a cinco años de cárcel por formar parte de la logística militar de ETA.
Por otro lado, Raúl Aduna fue detenido en mayo de 2013 en territorio galo y condenado el pasado año a siete años de cárcel, mientras que Jon Salaberria, arrestado en 2008 en Burdeos, fue condenado a 12 años de cárcel.
