Público
Público

Final de la Copa del Rey La Policía requisa esteladas y camisetas amarillas a la entrada del estadio en la final de la Copa del Rey

Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, habían hecho un llamamiento a manifestarse con las camisetas amarillas en el partido entre el Sevilla y el Barça.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Una agente requisa una camiseta amarilla a una asistente del partido.

Una agente requisa una camiseta amarilla a una asistente del partido.

La Policía Nacional ha requisado 'esteladas' y camisetas amarillas de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) en la entrada del estadio Wanda Metropolitano, donde este sábado se celebra la final de la Copa del Rey.

En una publicación en Twitter, la ANC ha alertado de que "el Gobierno español también decide cómo se debe ir vestido" a la final de la Copa del Rey y ha reivindicado que, a su juicio, la solución es la independencia de Catalunya.

Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, habían hecho un llamamiento a manifestarse como protesta a la represión ante el Felipe VI luciendo camisetas amarillas, además de la tradicional pitada al himno de España que ha sonado nada más dar comienzo el partido.

Etiquetas