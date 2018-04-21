La Policía Nacional ha requisado 'esteladas' y camisetas amarillas de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) en la entrada del estadio Wanda Metropolitano, donde este sábado se celebra la final de la Copa del Rey.
En una publicación en Twitter, la ANC ha alertado de que "el Gobierno español también decide cómo se debe ir vestido" a la final de la Copa del Rey y ha reivindicado que, a su juicio, la solución es la independencia de Catalunya.
El govern espanyol també decideix com s’ha d’anar vestit a la #FinalCopa: la policia espanyola requisa les samarretes de l’@assemblea i estelades! La seva nova creuada!!!— Assemblea Nacional (@assemblea) 21 de abril de 2018
La solució 👉#RepúblicaARA pic.twitter.com/nDkXeRng8p
Enviando a Alemania.— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) 21 de abril de 2018
Die Spanische Nationalpolizei beschlagnahmt gelbe T-Shirts mit pro-Unabhängigkeit-Slogans am Eingang des Wanda Metropolitano.@DerSPIEGEL @Blickch @faznet @BILD @dielinke @DIEZEIT @SZ @DeutscheWelle @tagesschau @ZDF @ARD_Presse #FinalCopa #Katalonien pic.twitter.com/I7nrYEpJdp
Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, habían hecho un llamamiento a manifestarse como protesta a la represión ante el Felipe VI luciendo camisetas amarillas, además de la tradicional pitada al himno de España que ha sonado nada más dar comienzo el partido.
