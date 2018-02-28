El Gobierno de Finlandia ha reconocido este martes que el cese de su cónsul honorario en Barcelona, Albert Ginjaume Egido, se ha producido "a petición del Gobierno español". Al parecer, el Ejecutivo presidido por Mariano Rajoy denunció que Ginjaume estaba ejerciendo "actividades inadecuadas para un cónsul honorario" por sus relaciones con el procés en Catalunya y presionó para su cese.
En un comunicado publicado en la web de la embajada de Finlandia en España admite que las actividades de su cónsul "están relacionadas con la situación política que vive Catalunya en la actualidad".
El cese, que se hará efectivo a partir del próximo jueves, 1 de marzo, se ha llevado a cabo "de común acuerdo" con Ginjaume como "consecuencia del cambio de sus aptitudes para el cumplimiento del cargo", según el comunicado oficial.
Además, el Gobierno finlandés añade que Ginjaume "ha servido a Finlandia de forma ejemplar durante los 19 años que ha ejercido funciones de vice-cónsul honorario y después de cónsul general honorario de Finlandia en Barcelona".
El diario Elnacional.cat atribuye el cese de Ginjaume a su decisión de invitar a la la alcaldesa de Sant Cugat, Mercè Conesa (PDeCAT) y presidenta de la Diputación de Barcelona a un almuerzo con el cuerpo consular.
Con éste son cuatro los cónsules honorarios en Barcelona que han sido cesados por actividades relacionadas con el proceso soberanista, después del de Letonia, Xavier Vinyals —cesado en 2016 por exhibir una estelada en la fachada del consulado—; el de Filipinas, Jordi Puig —que participó en una manifestación durante el paro convocado en Cataluña el 3 de octubre— y el búlgaro Hristo Stoichkov. El exfutbolista fue cesado en octubre tras una aparición pública en la que tildó de franquista a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.
