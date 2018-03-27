La Fiscalía investiga a los cuatro acompañantes de Puigdemont al ser detenido

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha abierto una investigación para determinar si los dos Mossos d'Esquadra y las otras dos personas que acompañaban al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont cuando fue detenido el domingo en Alemania han incurrido en algún tipo de delito.
Según han informado fuentes del Ministerio Público, la Fiscalía ha incoado estas diligencias de investigación para depurar las posibles responsabilidades penales en las que habrían podido incurrir estas cuatro personas, entre las que también figura el empresario Josep María Matamala y un profesor.
La Policía Nacional ha denunciado ante la Audiencia Nacional a los mossos Xabier Goicoechea Fernández y Carlos de Pedro López, que acompañaban en el vehículo a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido en territorio alemán a pocos kilómetros de la frontera danesa.
En paralelo a esta investigación, los Mossos también han abierto una información reservada sobre estos dos agentes, uno de ellos, Goicoechea Fernández, encuadrado en el departamento de escoltas de la policía catalana. Ambos funcionarios viajaban con Puigdemont en el vehículo junto con el empresario catalán Josep María Matamala y un profesor universitario cuando la Policía alemana detuvo al expresident en una gasolinera alemana en virtud de una euroorden.
El coche del expresidente llevaba un geolocalizador incorporado por los investigadores españoles en su camino de regreso a Bruselas desde Helsinki. Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado de que doce agentes del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) se ocuparon de vigilar a Puigdemont desde Bruselas hasta Helsinki, un trayecto que hizo en avión el pasado jueves.
Estos agentes fueron relevados después por investigadores de la Comisaría General de Información, que se ocuparon de vigilar al expresidente en su viaje de regreso a Bélgica en coche. De hecho, los investigadores habían colocado previamente un dispositivo de geolocalización en el vehículo del expresidente, al que siempre tuvieron controlado, aseguran las fuentes.
