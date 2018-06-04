El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha afirmado este lunes que la Presidencia del Gobierno albergará un Comisionado contra la Pobreza Infantil que dependerá así de forma directa de Pedro Sánchez.
Así lo ha confirmado en declaraciones a la SER, que había avanzado esta información, recogidas por Europa Press. Según ha dicho, "lo previsible" es que el miércoles esté ya el Gobierno conformado y el viernes se celebre la primera reunión del Consejo de Ministros.
Según ha afirmado, "se trata de lanzar un gobierno más equilibrado", que esté integrado no sólo por dirigentes socialistas, sino también por personas "próximas" al partido "aunque no tengan carné" de militancia. "El gobierno estará en esa intersección de rigor, serenidad y fortaleza que la sociedad está pidiendo", ha sentenciado.
Sobre esas personas, Ábalos ha incidido en que Sánchez "lo tiene todo claro, pero es muy reservado", razón por la que se mantienen las incógnitas en torno a quiénes serán los elegidos y elegidas y cuál será la estructura por carteras del futuro Gobierno.
