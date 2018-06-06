La nueva consellera de Cultura, Laura Borràs, ha señalado que, aunque no está en contra del bilingüismo en Catalunya, considera que el castellano es "una lengua de imposición" en la comunidad que se implantó mediante "un proceso de colonización".

En declaraciones en 8tv este martes por la noche, Borràs rechazó las acusaciones de "racista" o de "supremacista" por diversos artículos y suscribir un manifiesto crítico con el bilingüismo, informa esta televisión barcelonesa.

"No me siento supremacista ni racista y todos los que me conocen saben que es infundado. No me siento herida porque no responde a lo que yo soy", señaló la nueva consellera.

También consideró "ridículo pensar que estoy en contra del bilingüismo, en todo caso soy partidaria del multilingüismo. Evidentemente no quiero eliminar el castellano, y cualquiera que me conoce lo sabe".

Pese a ello, Laura Borràs indicó que "si se conoce el proceso de colonización, está claro que es una lengua de imposición y que hubo un proceso de sustitución lingüística" en Catalunya.