Llarena deniega a Rull y Turull la libertad para tomar posesión como consellers 

El juez alega riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

El juez Pablo Llarena

El juez Llarena ha denegado la libertad a Rull y Turull para tomar posesión como consellers por riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

El magistrado entiende que dicho peligro aumenta con la voluntad expresada por el nuevo president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, de que impulsara la república independiente ilegalmente declarada.

Llarena deniega así la libertad provisional indefinida solicitada al entender que existe riesgo de fuga.

Hace tan sólo cinco días, el Tribunal Supremo rechazó la libertad de ambos exconsellers. Llarena se justifica en que, durante este breve lapso de tiempo, no ha habido una modificación de los parámetros básicos de evaluación del riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

(Habrá ampliación)

