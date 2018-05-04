La Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) ha abierto actuaciones previas de investigación de oficio por un posible incumplimiento de la normativa en relación con la difusión de datos personales de la víctima de 'La Manada' en varios foros de Internet. Según han indicado fuentes del organismo estatal a Europa Press, también se ha recibido una denuncia por estos mismos hechos, que se incorporará, como es habitual, al expediente abierto de oficio por la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos.
Por su parte, Twitter suspendió este jueves una cuenta de la red social que habría difundido una supuesta imagen captada por 'La Manada', cuyos cinco integrantes han sido condenados a nueve años de cárcel por un delito continuado de abuso sexual a una joven durante los Sanfermines de 2016.
La propia Policía Nacional ya ha anunciado que la Unidad de Ciberdelincuencia está analizando si se han publicado datos de la víctima de 'La Manada', personales y privados (como su DNI), que pudieran ser constitutivos de delito. "En la Red, y en el mundo real, No todo vale. #Respeto", dijo a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
Comentarios
