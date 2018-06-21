María José Rienda será la primera mujer secretaria de Estado para el Deporte

María José Rienda, Directora General de Actividades y Promoción del Deporte de la Junta de Andalucía, será a partir de mañana la primera mujer en ocupar el cargo de presidenta del Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), con rango de Secretaria de Estado para el Deporte, según informaron fuentes cercanas al CSD.
El Consejo de Ministros, en principio, tiene la intención de anunciar mañana el nombramiento de Rienda, esquiadora nacida en Granada y que se retiró de la competición en 2011. El Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte no anunció aún este jueves de forma oficial la designación.
Esquiadora de éxito, además de ser una habitual en la Copa del Mundo, Rienda disputó cinco Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno: Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002, Turín 2006 y Vancouver 2010. En los Juegos de 2002 fue sexta en la prueba de gigante, su gran especialidad, y en 2006 cuando iba de favorita al podio no tuvo su día y perdió la clara opción de medalla olímpica.
Una grave lesión de rodilla en Aspen en 2008 le cortó su trayectoria deportiva y finalmente abandonó el deporte profesional en 2011 después de un largo proceso de rehabilitación. Rienda es la esquiadora española con más victorias -seis- en la historia de la Copa del Mundo de esquí alpino.
