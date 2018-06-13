Público
Màxim Huerta Sánchez, en 2015: "Si un responsable político creara una sociedad para pagar la mitad de impuestos, estaría fuera de mi Ejecutiva"

Esto es lo que opinaba el ahora presidente del Gobierno sobre el fraude fiscal, según unas declaraciones realizadas a Telecinco durante una entrevista.

Pedro Sánchez, en 2015

"Si tengo en mi dirección a un responsable político que crea una sociedad interpuesta para pagar la mitad de impuestos que le toca pagar, esta persona al día siguiente estaría fuera de mi Ejecutiva. Ese es el compromiso que yo asumo con los votantes y los españoles". Así se expresó el ahora presidente del Gobierno sobre el fraude fiscal en una entrevista a Telecinco en 2015.

Precisamente, este miércoles se ha conocido que el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, Màxim Huerta, fue sancionado el pasado año por defraudar a Hacienda 218.332 euros con una sociedad que constituyó en el año 2006 cuando trabajaba como presentador de televisión. El titular de Cultura perdió dos recursos ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) y tuvo que pagar 243.000 euros incluyendo recargos e intereses por los tres ejercicios fiscales, según informa El Confidencial.

Tras conocer la noticia, el presidente del Gobierno ha hablado con Huerta para aclarar cuanto antes su situación, y tras escuchar las explicaciones del ministro de Cultura, la Moncloa considera sus aclaraciones "totalmente solventes", según ha señalado un portavoz del Gobierno, contradiciendo así las palabras que Sánchez pronunció en 2015 cuando Juan Carlos Monedero, entonces número tres de Podemos, tuvo que rendir cuentas a Hacienda tras defraudar al fisco. 

