Público
Público

El futuro del PP tras Rajoy Núñez Feijóo renuncia a optar ahora a liderar el PP

"Nos comprometimos con los gallegos hasta el año 2020, y no puedo fallar a los gallegos", argumenta el presidente de la Xunta, que se descuelga de la carrera para suceder a Mariano Rajoy

Publicidad
Media: 1.50
Votos: 2
13/06/2018.- El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presidió hoy el acto de entrega de las Banderas Azules 2018. EFE/ Cabalar

El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. EFE

El presidente de la Xunta y líder del PP gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha anunciado este lunes que agotará su mandato en Galicia y que no presentará su candidatura para liderar el PP y suceder a Mariano Rajoy en el congreso del 20 y 21 de julio y ha avanzado que su propósito es agotar hasta 2020 su mandato al frente del Ejecutivo autonómico.

En una comparecencia ante la Junta Directiva Autonómica de su partido en la capital gallega, Núñez Feijóo ha roto varios días de silencio y de reflexión y ha asegurado que ha tomado esta decisión tras escuchar a mucha gente.

En el mismo hotel en que hace 13 años lanzó su candidatura para suceder a Manuel Fraga y hace dos años anunció que optaría a un tercer mandato al frente de la Xunta, Feijóo ha dicho, emocionado e interrumpido por los aplausos, "yo sin haber completado mi compromiso no puedo fallar a los gallegos porque sería también fallarme a mí mismo".

El anuncio de Feijóo se produce cuando este lunes a las 12,00 horas quedó abierto el plazo formal para presentar candidaturas ante el congreso extraordinario de julio. Este mismo lunes, el expresidente de Nuevas Generaciones de la Comunidad Valenciana, José Luis Bayo, presentó sus avales y también anunció sus aspiraciones el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado.

También confirmó que se presentará el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores José Manuel García-Margallo, y avanzó su intención de competir por liderar el PP el secretario Ejecutivo de Relaciones Internacionales del PP, José Ramón García-Hernández.

Por su parte, este martes está convocada la Junta Directiva regional del PP de Castilla-La Mancha y existe gran expectación ante la posibilidad de que la secretaria general y exministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal, anuncie su candidatura.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas